Sony Xperia XZ3 dual-lens camera might not be what you expect

We have previously heard that the Sony Xperia XZ3 - Sony's Mobile's expected next flagship - will come with a dual camera system on the rear, much like the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium out this month in the US.

However, you might be disappointed with the specifications. According to a leaked spec list obtained by Sumahoinfo, the dual-lens camera in the Xperia XZ3 will not be as impressive as the one in the XZ2 Premium.

The XZ2 Premium has one 19-megapixel camera plus a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. That particular handset mainly sells on the back of its camera and cam achieve incredible results, as our posting of some great photo examples prove.

It can even achieve an ultra-high 12,800 ISO, enabling the capture of shots in very low light conditions.

The Sony Xperia XZ3, on the other hand, is said to drop the spec to a 16-megapixel plus 12-megapixel dual-lens camera unit. Hopefully, the secondary sensor will still enable low light photography of a similar quality, but the pixel count is lower. We shall see how this affects performance, but it's a shame to see such a drop considering Sony Mobile clearly has the technology.

Other leaked spec includes a single-lens 13-megapixel front-facing camera, which contradicts reports yesterday that the Xperia XZ3 could come with a dual-lens on the front too.

Somuhoinfo suggests that the front dual-lens module might be heading for next year's Xperia XZ4 instead.

This year's XZ3, expected to be unveiled at IFA 2018 next month, is also said to be coming with 6GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB.