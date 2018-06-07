Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body

Sony Mobile's current flagship model is the Xperia XZ2. Announced in February 2018, it changes the Xperia design and has plenty of power. In many ways, it's a great phone.

But at the same time that Sony Mobile announced the new device, it was already talking about another device, a dual-camera device, which was then announced (with 4K display) a couple of months later, the XZ2 Premium.

For those who follow the highs and lows of Sony Mobile, it will come as no surprise that the company is rumoured to be announcing the Sony Xperia XZ3 later in 2018, most likely at IFA in Berlin in late August.

That would make the new phone the sort-of third flagship that Sony launches in 2018, which seems entirely typical: Sony Mobile likes to launch phones. A lot.

These rumours come from a spec sheet that's leaked from Japan. There's no way to tell if it's legitimate or not, but it seems that the Xperia XZ3 will be a fusion of the XZ2 and the XZ2 Premium, which makes absolute sense.

It's also looking like it's going to appear in a slimmer package which addresses one of the concerns we had about the Xperia XZ2 - it was just a little plump compared to its rivals from Samsung, Huawei or OnePlus.

There's talk of a move to 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845, 10.1mm thickness and, you guessed it, a twin camera with 19-megapixel f/1.8 main camera paired with a 12-megapixel f/1.6 secondary camera. Sony's talk is all about low light prowess here, so we're guessing that will be the focus.

This is the start of a new rumour cycle, but knowing Sony Mobile, it seems entirely believable.