Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles

Sony's mobile phone business and Sony's PlayStation business have come up with a massive deal that's hard to ignore.

If you preorder the new Sony Xperia XZ2 or Sony XZ2 Compact, Sony will give you a PlayStation 4 Gran Turismo Sport bundle or PlayStation VR starter pack. That's right! At no additional cost, you can get one of the most popular gaming consoles available right now. But that's not all: Sony is offering all Xperia customers - who buy certain Xperia XZ handsets - a PS Plus 12-month membership (a £49.99 savings).

The £699 (SIM-free) Sony Xperia XZ2 replaces the Sony Xperia XZ1, which barely had time to reach shelves after its August 2017 unveiling, while the £549 (SIM-free) Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact carries all the power of its larger stablemate - but in a form factor that's significantly smaller. Both phpnes are available to pre-order now through either Three and Carphone Warehouse, ahead of their 6 April 2018 launch.

From what we can tell, this deal is only live in the UK, but we'll confirm with Sony and report back. If you'd like to know more about the Sony Xperia XZ2, you can check out our preview here. We also have a preview of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact here.

And, of course, we have a round-up of the best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals