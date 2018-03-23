The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time

Welcome to our guide to the very best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals. We've gathered together all the latest XZ2 info as XZ2 pre-orders are now live and you can currently get a free PlayStation 4 (worth £249.99) or a free PSVR (worth £299.99) with Carphone Warehouse for a limited time.

And it's not just for the main 5.7-inch XZ2 handset either, as we've got all the latest 5-inch Xperia XZ2 Compact pre-order info as well.

SIM-free, the Xperia XZ2 price is £699 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact price is £549. Buy it from Carphone Warehouse.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 release date is 6 April. It'll be available in black, silver, blue and pink.

Sony's mobile phone business and Sony's PlayStation business have come up with a massive deal that's hard to ignore.

If you pre-order the new Sony Xperia XZ2 or Sony XZ2 Compact, Sony will give you a PlayStation 4 Gran Turismo Sport bundle or PlayStation VR starter pack. That's right! At no additional cost, you can get one of the most popular gaming consoles available right now. But that's not all: Sony is offering all Xperia customers - who buy certain Xperia XZ handsets - a PS Plus 12-month membership (a £49.99 savings).

Carphone Warehouse are one of the biggest retailers in the UK and are offering a free PS4 (worth £249.00) or PSVR (worth £299.00)

You have to pre-order your new Sony Xperia XZ2 on a pay monthly contract, upgrade contract or SIM free between 16th March and 4th April 2018, and you’ll then be able to claim your FREE PlayStation 4 or PlayStation VR online between 5th April and 3rd May 2018. Find out more about how to claim your free PS4 or PSVR with Vodafone at Carphone Warehouse here.

The best seller in the last 24 hours on EE has 10GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £43.00 a month with an up-front cost of £49.99. Find out more about how to claim your free PS4 or PSVR with EE at Carphone Warehouse here. This works out to be £1,199.76 over 24 months.

The best seller in the last 24 hours on Vodafone has 16GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £39.00 a month with an up-front cost of £79.99. See the best Vodafone deal here. This works out to be £1,015.99 over 24 months which represents better value for money than the EE offer.

There is a better deal on EE which has 8GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £33.00 a month with an up-front cost of £199.99. However this will cost you £991.99 in total over 24 months and offers 24 months of BT Sports on your Sony Xperia XZ2 and offer their fastest 4G speed available. See this amazing deal here. You still benefit from the free PS4 or PSVR, so taking into the cost of the PSVR at £299.99 and PS4 at £249.99, this represents a great deal.

EE and Vodafone have their own benefits; EE is the fastest network in the UK with speeds of up to 60mbps with the most 4G coverage and you also get 3 free BT Sports on your Sony Xperia XZ2, free 6 months Apple music for Android. Vodafone offer global roaming in 110 countries and this is exclusive to Carphone Warehouse so you won't even get this with the network.

From what we can tell, this deal is only live in the UK, but we'll confirm with Sony and report back. If you'd like to know more about the Sony Xperia XZ2, you can check out our preview here. We also have a preview of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact here.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 will be available from Three in silver and blue, from £79 upfront cost, plus £46 per month with 4GB of data, or £79 upfront cost and £54 per month with 30GB of data - on Three’s Advanced Plan with All-You-Can-Eat minutes and texts.

Order the Xperia XZ2 from Three

Available in Liquid Black, Liquid Silver and Petrol Blue, the new Sony Xperia™ XZ2 will be available to purchase at Carphone Warehouse from £29.99 a month and £129.99 upfront with 500MB on iD, or £39.99 a month and £79.99 with 16GB data on Vodafone.

Order the Xperia XZ2 from Carphone Warehouse

Alternatively, you can purchase the phone Sim-Free for £699, or from £599 if bought with a SIM-only plan

EE's pre-order begins on 22 March. Customers who pre-register their interest with EE between 27 February and 21 March will be entered for a prize draw to win a once in a lifetime trip to Japan. Enter the competition.

O2 says the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact "will be available on a range of O2 Refresh tariffs in the coming weeks". Read more at O2

The refresh to Sony's flagship phones comes some 6 months after the announcement of the Xperia XZ1 models, but makes huge changes to the design of these phones.

Both curve across the rear, which is quite a shift for Sony design and something we've not seen since the introduction of the Xperia Z in 2013. With that rear curve there's a repositioning of the camera and fingerprint sensor on the rear too.

The camera is a highlight, with Sony boosting its stacked sensor Motion Eye camera with a custom sensor co-developed with Qualcomm and integrated into the Snapdragon 845 platform which powers the phone. The camera also boasts super slow-motion at 960 frames per second, now also boosted to Full HD resolution, beating Samsung's offering in the new Galaxy S9.