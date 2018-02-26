Sony Xperia dual camera system teases future low light supremacy
Sony has used Mobile World Congress 2018 to launch its new flagship devices, the Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact.
Both these new devices take a step forward in imaging, offering 4K HDR and 960fps slow-motion capture at full HD resolution as headline features, but Sony Mobile is intent on pushing things further.
Sony has a dual camera system in development and it seems that low light performance is on the agenda. So far, Sony hasn't joined the likes of Apple, Samsung or Huawei in offering a dual camera on its phones.
Sony dual camera system: All the technical details we know
Sony hasn't said much about this new camera system so far, so we don't know what resolution the sensors are or if this camera system will give you all the functions that the new XZ2 phones offer.
What we do know is that Sony is targeting extreme low light performance, saying that it can offer video capture up to ISO 12,800 and that for still photos it will offer ISO 52,100.
Sony Mobile's future dual camera system being demonstrated on the stand at #MWC18 - they aren't saying much about it, just that low light photo and video is the target. Can definitely see a difference between the old and future modules here. #SonyMWC pic.twitter.com/ordotuAH9M— Chris Hall (@christhall) February 26, 2018
Demonstrating this on its MWC 2018 stand, Sony compares this new camera system with the "previous generation", although in this case they are reference devices sealed into a low light demonstration.
Sony is only showing off the video capabilities at the moment and the difference between the two devices is remarkable.
There's detail in the version with the new camera system which is obscured by noise in the old version; there's clear motion in the new version where there's blurred motion in the old.
As far as demonstrations go, it's pretty clear that the new is better than the old - but then that's no surprise.
What's not clear - and Sony isn't saying - is exactly how this system works on a technical front and how it is keeping those high ISOs clean. Sony does drop in the name "Fusion image signal processor", but that's about all.
What device will the Sony dual camera be in?
Again, Sony won't talk about future plans. But, if we look at the history of Sony Xperia devices, then there's one device that hasn't yet been updated, and that's the Premium.
Prior to Mobile World Congress, there were plenty of rumours about a device that's being called the Sony Xperia XZ Pro. Sony didn't announce any such device - which we see as a replacement for the XZ Premium - so there's potential for this device to carry this new camera system.
If Sony is going to launch another flagship-level device in 2018, then it's likely to use IFA 2018 in August to do so.
This is speculation, but watch this space.
