This is the Sony Xperia XZ2, render and final details leak ahead of MWC

Following the leak of some details for the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, reliable leaker Evan Blass has posted via Venture Beat, an official-looking image of the XZ2, along with some extra details, just days before it's due to launch at Mobile World Congress.

Sony's press conference takes place on Monday 26 February and we can pretty confident in saying the two new flagship devices will be the stars of the show. Not only will they be two new flagships for 2018, but the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are expected to introduce a whole new design for Sony's Xperia smartphones.

Sony has long used its OmniBalance design, which put large bezels at the top and bottom of the device. They're due to go in the new phones, as Sony is finally expected to adopt 18:9 full-screen displays. The XZ2 will arrive with a 5.7-inch display while the Compact variant will feature a 5-inch display instead. While Blass hasn't revealed an image of the XZ2 Compact, we're expecting it to arrive with a new, curved rear panel.

Both will run on the very latest Snapdragon 845 processor and both will come with Android 8.0 Oreo preinstalled. However they differ slightly when it comes to materials used. The XZ2 will sport 3D glass on both sides, with an aluminium frame, while the XZ2 Compact will get a glass front, but a polycarbonate back panel. Both will have full HD LCD displays and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Both models get the same 19-megapixel f/1.8 camera first seen in the Xperia XZ Premium, meaning it can record 4K HDR video and super slow-motion video in Full HD. The back panel is also where you will find the repositioned fingerprint scanner, which has moved from the power button.

For audio, both phones get "S Force" speakers on the front, but only the XZ2 will benefit from an additional haptic feedback system. The larger XZ2 gets a larger 3,180mAh battery compared to the Compact's 2,870mAh cell and the former also gets wireless charging. The XZ2 Compact has to make do with USB-C wired charging only.

On paper, then, the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact look like a return to form for Sony, but we'll have to wait until we get them for a full review to really find out just how well they can compete against the very best flagship devices.