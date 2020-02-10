Sony Xperia launch livestream 2020: How to watch it

Sony Mobile has announced that it will no longer be taking part in Mobile World Congress 2020. However, the company still has news to share, it's just going to be taking place online instead, via a livestream.

We're expecting the launch of a couple of new devices, including the Xperia 5.5.

Sony provided us with the following statement:

"Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30th, 2020.

As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

The Sony press conference will now instead take place at the scheduled time of 8:30am (CET) on February 24, 2020 as a video via our official Xperia YouTube channel to share our exciting product news. https://www.youtube.com/user/sonyxperia

Sony would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing support during these challenging times."

The Sony event will take place online on Monday, 24 February. The keynote will start at 8:30am CET.

Here are the different local times:

London: 7:30am GMT

New York: 2:30am EST

San Francisco: 11:30pm Sunday PST

Mumbai: 1:00pm IST

Tokyo: 4:30pm JST

Absolutely, Sony has confirmed it will be hosting a livestream for the event and you'll be able to watch that via the Sony Xperia YouTube account. We'll embed the video once Sony makes it available.

We haven't seen a huge number of leaks surrounding Sony's plans, but there's talk of a number of different devices. The focus is thought to be on a flagship-grade update, called the Xperia 5 Plus by some, which could be a 6.5-inch 21:9 device running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 hardware. There's also talk of a Snapdragon 765 device, sitting in the mid-range.

We'll bring you all the details of these new devices as they are made public.