Xperia XZ2 rethinks Sony Mobile design, brings 4K HDR video capture to the smartphone party

Sony has announced the anticipated Xperia XZ2, coming in two sizes, the full fat XZ2 at 5.7-inches and the XZ2 Compact at 5-inches.

The refresh to Sony's flagship phones comes some 6 months after the announcement of the Xperia XZ1 models, but makes huge changes to the design of these phones.

No longer are they monolithic; employing Sony's new Ambient Flow design, the rear is now curved, with the larger XZ2 sandwiching its aluminium core between Gorilla Glass 5 front and rear, while the smaller phone settles for a polycarbonate back.

Both curve across the rear, which is quite a shift for Sony design and something we've not seen since the introduction of the Xperia Z in 2013. With that rear curve there's a repositioning of the camera and fingerprint sensor on the rear too.

That camera is a highlight, with Sony boosting its stacked sensor Motion Eye camera with a custom ISP co-developed with Qualcomm and integrated into the Snapdragon 845 platform which powers the phone.

That boost in power means the camera can now capture HDR video, the first mobile devices to do so. You can expect better balanced videos, with wider and more accurate colours, all at a 4K resolution. Time for a TV upgrade?

The camera also boast super slow-motion at 960 frames per second, now also boosted to Full HD resolution, beating Samsung's offering in the new Galaxy S9.

Waterproofing, X-Reality HDR upscaling on the display and Android Oreo complete the rest of the package, with just one more little surprise: there's no 3.5mm headphone socket.

The new Sony Xperia XZ2 models will be available from April 2018.