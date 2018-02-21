Full Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact details leak out ahead of MWC launch

Sony is expected to unveil a couple of new smartphones during its press conference at Mobile World Congress next month, most likely the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact - as well as an Xperia XZ Pro.

We've recently seen a leaked image of the Compact model, showing a curved design, which Sony has teased itself. Now though, thanks to Swedish site Swedroid, which has obtained information from a "credible source", we've been given the majority of the specs for both phones, and on paper they make for impressive reading.

The Xperia XZ2 should arrive with a 5.8-inch 18:9 display, although the resolution hasn't been revealed. Either way, it's good to see Sony embracing an all-screen design to catch up to its competitors, and perhaps finally ditch the OmniBalance design it has used for the past few years. Under the hood the Xperia XZ2 will sport the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Swedroid also states the XZ2 will have a new "special music feature" that will benefit from a vibration engine, although further details are scarce right now.

The Xperia XZ2 Compact meanwhile will, naturally, have a smaller screen, coming in at 5-inches. It will however offer a Full HD+ resolution for the first time on a Compact model, as previous versions have only maxed out at 720p. It too will get the Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM and both will lose the 3.5mm headphone port and have their fingerprint scanners moved to the back panel.

Swedroid has given some rough pricing for the phones too. The Xperia XZ2 has a recommened price of SEK 7990/ £700/ $990, while the Xperia XZ2 Compact is expected to come in at SEK 5990/ £530/ $740. These prices are just a guideline for now and could be subjected to various import taxes. Both phones are said to go on sale on 6 March, just over a week after they're announced at MWC.

We'll have full details of both devices directly from the show, so check back here to see the all-new Sony Xperia flagships.