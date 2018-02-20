Leaked Xperia XZ2 Compact image all but confirms a curved future for Sony

Sony's Mobile World Congress press conference has been confirmed for 26 February where it will likely unveil the Xperia XZ Pro, Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact. The latter has now been subject to a leak and it confirms a feature that was recently teased by Sony itself, that being a curved back.

A image purporting to be a prototype model of the Xperia XZ2 Compact has appeared online on Xperia Blog, from a user called 'Grisha'. The image puts the XZ2 Compact side-by-side with an Xperia Z5 Compact and it clearly shows a change in design.

Sony has made square, flat-backed phones for years now, but a recent teaser from the company implied it could move to a curved design. The leaked image confirms that, which should make the XZ2 Compact more ergonomically friendly. However in giving the phone a curved back, Sony has also increased the thickness compared to the XZ5 Compact

While it's not clear from the image, Grisha says the 3.5mm headphone port has been removed and the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the rear of the phone. And while this is said to be a prototype model, it's believed it will be representative of the final design, although the top bezel may be slimmed down a little.

Specs-wise, the XZ2 Compact should arrive with a 5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 19-megapixel and 8-megapixel front and rear cameras and a 3,000mAh battery.