  Does this Sony teaser hint it will unveil curved phones at MWC 2018?

Sony is teasing its MWC 2018 event, and the tease itself is weird.

Let's back up for a moment: Sony has an event scheduled 26 February at the Mobile World Congress show. It's expected to announce three flagship smartphones there: the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Pro, and the Xperia XZ2 Compact. These will follow the Xperia XZ1 series from 2017. Anyway, one week ahead of this event, Sony Xperia’s Twitter account has released a short teaser video with some cryptic hints.

The teaser shows several ripples cascading down onto a hand from above, along with the date of Sony's MWC 2018 event. Now, Sony has a thing for making flat, boxy, slab-like devices, but some reports think this video hints that Sony has a new design in mind for its devices - maybe a curved back or curved sides. However, some others wonder if the teaser suggests haptic feedback. It's hard to tell, really.

Presumably, the teaser does have something to do with Sony's forthcoming Xperia smartphones, which are thought to have a huge redesign. You can read all about these phones in our round up here. We also detail some of our predictions in our MWC 2018 round up. Either way, we'll know for sure soon, as Pocket-lint will be in Barcelona next week to report live from the MWC showfloor and events.