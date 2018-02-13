Sony Xperia H8266 spotted in benchmark test with Snapdragon 845 on board

We've had a few rumours about new Sony Mobile handsets on the build up to Mobile World Congress this month, with a Sony Xperia XZ Pro and Xperia XZ2 both on the cards.

Now a handset has popped up on benchmark testing site AnTuTu and it could provide a few clues to at least the latter of those devices.

The Sony H8266, as it is designated in the test, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor - the same processor expected to be in the US version of the Samsung Galaxy S9. It is also said to have Adreno 630 graphics, which are also high-end and flagship for 2018.

Both of those things have been rumoured for the XZ2 in the past, so that matches other rumours.

Those leaks also suggested that the phone will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage - again, backed up by the AnTuTu benchmark. And it will come with Android 8.0 preinstalled. Another tick.

Where the AnTuTu test differs with previous speculation is that it shows the display as being 18:9 and having a 2160 x 1080 Full HD+ resolution. Previous rumours stated that the Xperia XZ2 will come with a 5.48-inch 16:9 Full HD display, so that doesn't match.

Previous rumours can be wrong though, of course. And it seems strange to us that Sony would launch a near identical handset alongside the Xperia XZ2.

We'll find out at MWC 2018 for sure. Pocket-lint will be there in force.