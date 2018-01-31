Another new Sony Xperia phone unearthed, hits FCC before likely MWC unveiling

It is nigh-on definite that Sony will unveil the Sony Xperia XZ Pro during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February, but that's unlikely to be the only handset launched at the event.

A filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US reveals a new handset under the ID number PY7-24118Q. It will be a new Xperia phone and while there are few actual details, a couple of things stand out.

For starters, it's not a particularly high-end device - that honour goes to the already much-rumoured Xperia XZ Pro. Instead, it has a 5-inch, Full HD display and measures just 135 x 65mm.

That puts it very much in the cheap and cheerful low to mid-range category these days.

Indeed, as Xperia Blog points out, it has similar screen tech and dimensions to 2013's Sony Xperia UL [pictured above] - a Japan-only handset that can't compare to the higher spec'ed smartphones of today.

It does mean, though, that Sony Mobile is looking to cater for wider audiences again and sees the value in affordable handsets. Whether it comes to the UK is another matter entirely, but its presence in an FCC filing, posted on the website of the communications regulator, means it's a gnat's hair away from launching so we'll soon find out.