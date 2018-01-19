New evidence points to Sony Xperia XZ Pro having a 4K HDR OLED display

Earlier this week, reports from China suggested that Sony will release a new flagship phone at Mobile World Congress 2018: the Sony Xperia XZ Pro.

The same reports said that the phone will come with a 5.7-inch 4K OLED display and now we have further evidence to support that claim.

Sony Mobile's head of UX planning in Europe, Hitoshi Osawa, recently told Russian website ferra.ru that 4K OLED panels will appear in phones "very soon" and that Sony is investing in the technology: "All I can say is that we are investing money in OLED displays. And very soon you will see 4K OLED-matrices in mobile devices, which until now did not exist. The next step is 4K OLED, and you will not be disappointed," he revealed.

The existing Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 4K HDR display - one of the first phones to offer both 4K and HDR - so it would be odd for the replacement flagship device to drop the wider colour gamut and contrast benefits afforded by high dynamic range tech. It's safe to assume, therefore, that the 4K OLED display in question will also be HDR-enabled.

The earlier speculation also suggested that the Sony Xperia XZ Pro will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. It will a beast of a handset, if all this is true.