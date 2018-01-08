Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 officially unveiled at CES 2018

Following a few leaked renders, Sony has officially unveiled the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 smartphones at CES 2018. Billed as the latest additions to its range of super mid-range smartphone, the XA2 and XA2 Ultra arrive with a heavy focus on cameras.

Starting with the Xperia XA2, which comes with a 23-megapixel rear camera, complete with Sony's 1/2.3-inch ExmorRS image sensor with 12800 ISO sensitivity to help improve low-light photos, 4K video recording and 120fps super slow-motion recording. On the front of the phone you'll find an 8-megapixel camera with 120-degree field of view, so you can get more friends and family, or landscapes into your selfies.

As expected, the display has increased in both size and resolution over the XA1, to 5.2-inch full HD and Sony has given the XA2 a fingerprint sensor , something the XA1 didn't feature. It's not built into the power button as on some Sony smartphones, but instead resides below the camera on the rear panel.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The XA2 is powered by a 3,300mAh battery which is supported by Sony's Smart Stamina mode to prolong battery life, and QuickCharge technology gives you hours of life from just minutes of charge.

The Sony Xperia XA2 will be available soon in silver, black, blue and pink and in dual-SIM and single-SIM variants.

The Xperia XA2 Ultra meanwhile has two front-facing cameras, as previously seen in leaked renders, comprising a 16-megapixel sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree field of view. Both have a flash, which Sony says helps to ensure you get clear shots regardless of lighting or environment.

On the back, the XA2 Ultra has the same 23-megapixel camera as the XA2. On the front you'll find a 6-inch full HD display, while under the hood is a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage and a 3,580mAh battery with Smart Stamina mode. The Xperia XA2 Ultra will be available soon in gold, black, silver and blue colour finishes. Both the XA2 and XA2 Ultra will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Finally, the Xperia L2 is a slightly more entry-level phone compared to the XA2 duo. It has the same 5.5-inch 720p display as its predecessor, but a new Mediatek MT6735P processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

On the back is a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture while an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens adorns the front. Like the XA2 duo, the Xperia L2 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will be available soon dual-SIM and single-SIM variants in black, gold and pink colour finishes. The Xperia L2 will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

While an exact release date hasn't been revealed, O2 has said it will be the exclusive stockist of the silver version of the XA2 in the UK when it launches "in the coming weeks". O2 Refresh tariffs for the Xperia XA2 will start at £28 per month for 500MB of data with no upfront cost.

Three has also confirmed it will be stocking the XA2 but will announce pricing and availability at a later date.