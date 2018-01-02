Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra could arrive with dual-selfie camera

Sony could be gearing up to release the Xperia XA2 Ultra with a dual front-facing camera very soon. Some images of the alleged device have appeared online, although if you were keeping a close eye on Sony Xperia news in August 2017, you may recognise the phone in question.

That's because some new images have leaked online that bear a striking resemblance to some images leaked back in August. Back then, it was thought the phone would be the Xperia XZ1 and that it would appear at IFA, but that wasn't to be. The belief is that the mysterious phone was always destined to be the Xperia XA2 Ultra.

Both sets of images clearly show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and no such phone was unveiled in Germany the following month or since then, which means Sony was still likely planning to release the device, just at a later date.

Not only will the XA2 Ultra have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor but it also appears to have a dual front-facing camera. In the August images there was some blurring over both the cameras, so it wasn't obvious it has two on the front, that's not the case with the latest set, which clearly shows a camera on the left and right of the top bezel.

Dual selfie cameras are starting to emerge as a bit of a trend, with the Samsung Galaxy A8 confirmed to be getting the feature, and the Nokia 9 and HTC U11 EYEs rumoured to be getting one too.

Elsewhere the Xperia XA2 Ultra looks very much like a Sony smartphone, sporting the OmniBalance design and slim side bezels like the XA1. It's expected to come with a 6-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, so should follow in the footsteps of the XA1 and XA1 Ultra by being mid-range devices. There's no word on an exact release date, but with CES and MWC on the horizon, we'll be keeping a close eye on any developments.