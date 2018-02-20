Sony Xperia XZ Pro specs, release date, news and features

Sony has plenty of phones, but we want more! Currently, we have the XZ Premium, XZ1 and XZ1 Compact which. And at CES 2018 we got the mid-range Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2.

We're expecting at least two incoming Sony Mobile devices - one with a 4K display - so here we're picking apart the rumours to bring you the details on what we expect next in the Xperia flagship space. Could one of those devices be the

Mobile World Congress (MWC) starts next weekend and it will play host to the unveiling of the next Sony flagship.

Check out the Sony pre-MWC teaser:

26 February certainty

Will there be two devices?

We've had confirmation that Sony will be holding a press conference on the Monday morning of Mobile World Congress - that's next Monday 26 February - at 8.30am CET or 7.30am GMT.

That launch date means we'd expect the new Xperia release date to be March 2018.

With Sony's naming convention changing drastically in the last few years, it's difficult to pick apart exactly where its smartphone naming might go next. The current rumours are pointing toward there being two phones announced - the Sony Xperia XZ Pro (supposedly model number H8541) and XZ2 (model number H8216).

The Xperia XZ Premium appeared in early-2017 as a loose replacement for the Z5 Premium, defined by the 4K display and otherwise flagship specs. It wasn't until August 2017 that the Xperia XZ1 appeared, sitting in Sony's conventional flagship space, with a Full HD display and again offering Flagship specs.

The next Sony phone launch might be a new Premium device which would technically be due for an update and that would fit with the XZ Pro name.

At the time of writing there are a lot of Sony Mobile devices that might potentially appear, all disclosed by UAProf (user-agent profiles), with some spec sheets appearing carrying Sony product numbers, but no indicator to real product names - but it looks like there's a new Premium model in the works.

Sony wants to change the design

Slimmer bezels expected

Increased screen-to-body ratio

IP65/68 expected

Sony Mobile has been using the OmniBalance design since the launch of the original Xperia Z and through into the X family. It has changed incrementally over the years, but on the whole, Xperia brand design has been fairly consistent with the occasional change to devices like the Sony Xperia XA with its really slim bezels.

Last September, The Indian Express reported that Sony Mobile plans to change the design, quoting Sony India's managing director Kenichiro Hibi saying: "…we are planning to launch new generation of products and you can expect a complete new design from the devices."

Exactly how "new" this design will be remains to be seen, but leaked specs that have appeared so far don't seem to suggest a move to an 18:9 display, even if a purported design leak does.

There's little else that suggests this change, but while the entire display appears to be dark, it might be that the bottom section isn't active display and is just there's the touch controls sit.

It does, however, look like the XZ Pro won't have a headphone jack. That's according to a filing with the US communications regulator, the FCC which shows the handset having a dongle inserted within the USB-C connector.

Elsewhere, the appearance of a device called H8541 with a spec sheet, however, suggests a big screen phone with a body that's smaller than the XZ Premium, which might represent this change in design.

Reddit user Piastavgo created some mockups of this potential layout, picked up by XperiaBlog, to show what it might look like, based on leaked dimensions.

Leaked specs have mentioned IP65/68, so we'd expect waterproofing, which any self-respecting 2018 flagship phone should have.

Reliable leaks are rather scarce at the moment, but we suspect we'll soon start seeing much more appearing in the rumour mill.

H8541: 5.7-inch 4K OLED display mentioned

H8216: 5.48-inch Full HD IPS display mentioned

We've mentioned that leaked specs don't seem to reflect a shift to an 18:9 display and that's because reported resolutions stick to a 16:9 aspect instead.

One of the first leaks was for a H8116, which reported a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels for the display, or 4K. That would make it an Xperia Premium model, but we've heard little else about this model. It should also be OLED.

There's also the H8541, again with a 3,840 x 2,160 display, but with a complete spec sheet attached - as we mentioned above - reporting a 5.7-inch display.

That's pretty big for a 16:9 device, growing larger than the XZ Premium, which might work with a slimmed down body.

Sony Mobile's head of UX planning in Europe, Hitoshi Osawa, recently told Russian website ferra.ru that 4K OLED panels will appear in phones"very soon" and that Sony is investing in the technology.

We also have a reported device known as H8216 again with a spec sheet attached, returning to 1920 x 1080 pixels and with a 5.48-inch design. This phone is interesting, because the specs suggest that display is crammed into a body similar in size to the current Xperia XZ1, suggesting a bit of a design revision again, as detailed above.

In all cases, we'd expect HDR, as in the XZ Premium and XZ1.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 devices reported

With the positioning of future Xperia handsets not being entirely clear at the moment, there's a mixture of specs being touted.

With lots of model numbers in isolation with few other details, the strongest leads we currently have are for the H8541 or XZ Pro.

This screen also suggests that it's a Snapdragon 845 rather than 835.

For a new phone, it's perhaps surprising that it might be running on 2017's flagship hardware, with Snapdragon 845 here now.

The next device is the H8216. The leaked spec sheet suggests a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with microSD. There's mention of Quick Charge and a 3130mAh battery.

In mid-February a handset popped up on benchmark testing site AnTuTu - cited as being the H8266. Obviously that's different from the code numbers we've mentioned above.

This handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor - the same processor expected to be in the US version of the Samsung Galaxy S9. It is also said to have Adreno 630 graphics, which accompanies the 845 in 2018 flagships.

Both devices will surely have Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Again, the screen above suggests this.

