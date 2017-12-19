Sony Xperia XZ2 render shows incredibly thin top and bottom bezels

Sony may finally be catching up to its smartphone competitors when it comes to bezels. While others are increasing screen sizes and slimming down the bezels around the screen, Sony has long stuck to rather large areas on its devices. That could all be about to change if a recent render purporting to be the successor the Xperia XZ1 is to be believed.

If anything, it shows Sony could go one better that its peers and release a phone with virtually non-existent bezels, something we've only really seen on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. MySmartPrice has picked up the image leak, but does say it comes from an unverified source, so it may be completely bogus and not real at all. Our fingers are of course crossed in the hope that it is.

The Xperia XZ2, which has the current model number H8216, is expected to come with a 5.48-inch 1920 x 1080 full HD display with HDR, the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The XZ2 is also predicted to introduce a dual-lens rear camera for the first time on a Sony smartphone and a 3130mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support.

There's currently no word to suggest when the Xperia XZ2 will be unveiled or launched, but previous XZ phones haven't launched until the end of the year, so it may be some time before this one sees the light of day.