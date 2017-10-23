Sony Xperia XZ Premium getting Android 8.0 Oreo from today

Sony Xperia XZ Premium owners rejoice, as of today, an update for Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out, ready to bring the latest set of features to the flagship device.

Along with the all the regular updates Android Oreo will bring, which you can read about here, the new software version will add some features specific to the XZ Premium, many of which relate to the camera.

They include 3D Creator, a feature first introduced with the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, that lets you create a 3D scan of your face, some food or any object, to create a 3D avatar that can be shared on social media.

Predictive Capture automatically detects when you smile in a selfie or photo and will take four photos in quick succession, leaving you to choose the best one and Autofocus burst automatically recognises moving objects and takes a burst of blur-free photos.

Sony also says the Android Oreo update will bring audio improvements to both the front-facing stereo speakers and the Qualcomm aptX HD processing when streaming music wirelessly to Bluetooth headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. Finally, new and improved app shortcuts will provide quick access to respective menus by long-pressing the app's icon.

Not all XZ Premium devices will get the update at the same time, as it has to go through the mobile operators before being pushed to devices. You should receive a notification to let you know when the update is available and with it now being rolled out, it shouldn't be too long before you get it.