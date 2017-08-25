  1. Home
These official Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact images suggest some minor differences to its bigger brother

Just a day after official pictures of the Xperia XZ1 appeared in a leaked listing on Amazon, pictures of its Compact sibling have leaked via German website Winfuture.de.

In true Sony style, the XZ1 Compact looks like the majority of the company's other phones, with an OmniBalance design, side-mounted power button and chunky bezels top and bottom.

Interestingly, these official pictures of the Compact don't resemble the rear panels that recently leaked. Those panels showed a central single lens camera and a rear-mounted home button/fingerprint scanner, but it appears the Compact follows its larger sibling with a camera in the corner instead.

There are also a couple of differences between the Compact and the regular XZ1, such as no antenna lines on the Compact, which suggests it could have a plastic build, while the XZ1 will have a metal rear instead. There is also no NFC tag next to the camera array on the Compact, suggesting it won't come with the instant pairing technology, or Android Pay capabilities. We'll have to wait until the official launch to find out for sure. 

Sony's designs are getting a little dated to say the least, so it's hard to get truly excited about the XZ1 and the XZ1 Compact, especially when phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are innovating with all-screen front panels and incredibly thin bezels.

The XZ1 Compact will come with a 4.6-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and possibly a 19-megapixel camera, like the XZ1, although this has yet to be confirmed.

The XZ1 Compact certainly has flagship specs, but an uninspiring design and a claimed £499 price tag, coupled with the fact Sony already has two flagship devices in the XZs and XZ Premium make us wonder who the XZ1 Compact will be aimed at. The XZ1 Compact and the XZ1 will likely be launched at IFA next week.

