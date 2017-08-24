Sony Xperia XZ1 leaks out on Amazon ahead of IFA launch

Even though we could be pretty certain that Sony would unveil the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact at IFA next week, Amazon has accidentally confirmed the news for us. The retail giant accidentally posted a listing for the XZ1, along with pictures of it in black and pink colour options.

The listing has since been pulled down, but that didn't stop European tech blogger Roland Quandt from saving the pics for all to see. Quandt has been responsible for some leaks in the past, so he has a good track record. However, he only managed to get pictures of the XZ1 and not the XZ1 Compact.

Like a lot of previous Sony phones, it's not entirely obvious which model it is based on looks alone. Sony has once again stuck to its OmniBalance design, with large bezels above and below the screen and the power button halfway down the right hand side.

There is a single lens camera on the rear, which is expected to be 19-megapixels. The rear panel looks identical to the one that leaked a few days ago.

The Amazon listing also gave away the price of both phones, which are a wallet-busting £599 for the XZ1 and £499 for the Compact. The XZ1 may have some flagship specs, such as a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, but it does seem a like a lot of money for a phone that doesn't quite appear to have the wow factor of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6.

Sony's own XZ Premium flagship trumps it as well, and that can be had for £612 right now on Amazon, so it's certainly a strange move from Sony.

We should be able to go hands-on with the XZ1 and its Compact sibling at IFA next week, so we'll be able to bring you our full first impressions.