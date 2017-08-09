Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ Compact appear in leaked photos

Some images purporting to be the Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ Compact have appeared online on Chinese site Digi-wo, and picked up by Slashgear. We haven't heard too much about the phones so far, other than the alleged XZ1 appearing on Geekbench.

The XZ1 should be a successor to 2016's XZ flagship, while the XZ Compact will, as the name suggests, be a smaller version of the XZ. Not much is known about the XZ1, but from the images there appear to have been a few design changes over the XZ. The most notable change is the arrival of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the XZ, the fingerprint sensor was integrated into the power button, at least, on the UK model. In the US, the hardware was there, but the feature wasn't enabled, with the reason being it would infringe on a patent owned by Apple.

However moving to a rear-mounted sensor wouldn't pose a problem, as several other phones have one, including LG, Samsung and Huawei.

The camera has moved from the corner to the centre as well, which could just be to keep things symmetrical on the back. Digi-wo doesn't reveal any specs for the phones, but says that the XZ1 should arrive running Android 8.0.

The previous Geekbench listing suggests it will have a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. Both phones are expected to be unveiled at IFA at the end of the month, so we'll know more then.