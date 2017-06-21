Sony might use 6-inch LCD screen with 2:1 ratio on next Xperia phone

Sony's future Xperia smartphone could feature a 6-inch display panel with a 2:1 aspect ratio.

The company's joint venture, Japan Display Inc, has begun mass production of a 1080p Full Active LTPS LCD display with a 2:1 aspect ratio. It is a 6-inch display diagonally with thin bezels, and it features "Pixel Eyes" technology, which will allow for significantly darker black levels than what's typically associated with LCD panels, as well as the ability to operate the screen with wet fingers.

The display was achieved by "adopting a new high-density wiring layout, and new processing and module assembly technologies," JDI explained in its 19 June announcement. “This newly-designed LCD module structure will allow the size of a smartphone device to be nearly the same as the display size. It is expected that these features will contribute to create entirely new smartphone designs."

JDI is a joint venture between Sony, Toshiba, and Hitachi. Sony has used mobile display panels from JDI in the past - specifically for its flagships. Keep in mind Sony has confirmed that it’s planning to launch two additional high-end devices by the end of the year. It's also rumoured to be playing around with the new image standard; it may release a new phone in 2017 with a 2:1 aspect ratio.

However, Sony’s marketing director, Don Mesa, recently said Sony has no plans to adopt 2:1 (also called 18:9) at this time, according to Android Headlines. We're assuming the company just wants to tread carefully, rather than take a dramatic shift, considering its smartphone sales haven't been stellar lately. That said, its other handset due out this year is thought to sport a conventional 16:9 format.

So, maybe Sony will go with 2:1 after all - for at least one device in 2017. Only time will tell.