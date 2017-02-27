Sony Xperia Touch: The €1499 protector that puts Android on your kitchen table

Sony Mobile has announced four new Xperia smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, along with the Xperia Touch projectors price and availability.

The Xperia Touch first debuted as a projector concept without a proper name at MWC 2016, alongside the Xperia Ear and Xperia Agent. One year later and Sony has renamed it the Xperia Touch and said it is now ready to be a commercial product. Well, so long as you have a spare €1499.

For those that don't know, the projector is an interactive Android projector that will turn any flat surface, horizontal or vertical, into a 23-inch 720p touchscreen using ultrashort-throw projection.

It uses Sony's SXRD projection display technology, combined with a built-in camera and Infrared light to detect touch in real-time at 60fps. The Xperia Touch allows users to play games, such as Angry Birds on the table or wall, as well as watch online video streaming services and communicate with social platforms, such as Skype.

In addition to this, the Xperia Touch will offer real-time weather information, a memo board, calendar access and it is also compatible with PlayStation 4 Remote Play. You'll also be able to run any app downloaded from Google Play.

The Sony Xperia Touch will be available through select retailers and the Xperia Online Store in certain countries, starting in France, from Spring 2017 with a price tag of €1499.

Sony also announced a new Xperia Ear "Open-Style Concept at the show, allowing users to listen to music and receive notifications simultaneously. The Xperia Ear that was presented alongside the Xperia Touch projector last year is already on sale for $199. No word yet on the Xperia Agent.