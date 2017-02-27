Sony's 2017 smartphone portfolio: Hello Xperia XZ Premium, XZs, XA1 and XA1 Ultra

Sony Mobile has announced another four smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2017, adding to its already-plentiful Xperia portfolio. The Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra join the existing line up of Xperia X, Z, M and E smartphones. It's basically an alphabet soup.

The Xperia XZ Premium is the most exciting of the line-up with its 7.9mm glossy mirrored body, 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, new 19-megapixel rear "Motion Eye" camera and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, marking it as the new Xperia flagship. It offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 3230mAh battery, along with a 13-megapixel front camera and IP65 and IP68 waterproofing.

The Xperia XZs brings a camera and RAM upgrade to the six-month old Xperia XZ, also offering 4GB of RAM and the new Motion Eye rear camera with its 960fps super slow motion video feature, like the XZ Premium. Everything else remains the same as the Xperia XZ however, including design, display, processor and battery, meaning a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and a 2900mAh battery capacity.

The Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra are what Sony is calling "super" mid-rangers, featuring 5-inch and 6-inch edge-to-edge displays, respectively, and succeeding the Xperia XA that launched at MWC 2016. The Xperia XA1 has a 720p display, while the Xperia XA1 Ultra ups the resolution to Full HD.

Both the XA1 and XA1 Ultra have an octa-core MediaTek processor and 23-megapixel rear camera. The XA1 couples this with an 8-megapixel front camera, 3GB of RAM and a 2300mAh battery, while the XA1 Ultra has a 16-megapixel front snapper with OIS and a flash, along with 4GB of RAM and a 2700mAh battery.

All four of Sony's new Xperia smartphones will launch on Android Nougat from the box, with the Sony bloatware over the top. Specific pricing and availability has yet to be detailed, but the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra will launch sometime in Spring 2017, the Xperia XZs in April 2017 and the Xperia XZ Premium in late Spring 2017.

The XZ Premium will come in Luminous Chrome or Deepsea Black, the Xperia XZs in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black, and the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra in White, Black, Pink and Gold.