Sony's 1,000fps camera touted for new Xperia XZs and XZ Premium smartphones

Earlier this month, Sony revealed details about a new camera sensor that it had been developing. It's a new CMOS sensor, but has an extra third layer of DRAM built into it, as opposed to the two-layer construction of conventional smartphone CMOS cameras.

It means Sony's new sensor will be capable of shooting 1080p video at a maximum of 1,000fps, far quicker than anything else on the market.

Because of the announcement, many analysts expected the sensor to make its way into Sony's 2017 flagship, and that's now thought to be the case. The new camera is being called Motion Eye, according to an alleged official Sony presentation slide, and according to the source, it's expected to be fitted to two Sony smartphones, the Xperia XZs and Xperia XZ Premium.

This is the first time we've heard about possible names for Sony's flagship phones. For some time, we went with the name Xperia X2, because Sony's naming convention isn't the easiest to predict. However, considering last year's flagship was called the Xperia XZ, XZs and XZ Premium do at least make sense.

The Xperia XZs will likely be successor the XZ, while the XZ Premium will fill the shoes of the Z5 Premium, and as such should come with a 4K HDR display. The Z5 Premium will be two years old this year, as it was unveiled at IFA 2015, so it's due for a refresh, and the Xperia XZ was unveiled last year, also at IFA.

Because of these unveilings, it's likely they'll show up in September at the Berlin-based show, so we may just have to make do with the five mid-range phones predicted to be launched this weekend at Mobile World Congress.