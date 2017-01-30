This is our first proper look at one of Sony's 2017 mid-range smartphones

Sony is expected to unveil five new smartphones at Mobile World Congress in February, two premium, two mid-range and a low-end one bringing up the rear. We've already seen a report from Japan that lays out the proposed specs of each, but now we have the first real leak of the lesser specced mid-range phone.

Going by the report from Japan, this is the Hinoki, but TechLover HD which has made the video, calls it the G3121. A brief look around the phone shows a USB Type-C port and what looks to be a 3.5mm headphone port. The G3121 follows a very similar design to the Xperia XA, which in 2016, actually sat between the flagship Z-seres and mid-range M-series. There are incredibly slim bezels on either side of the screen, but rather large ones at the top and bottom, although there appears to be a matte plastic material on the back, rather than glass on the XA.

Elsewhere the G3121 appears to follow the leaks from the Japanese report, including a 720p display as opposed to 1080p full HD and a rear camera with a single LED flash. That rear camera is expected to 16-megapixels (however the video says it will be 23MP) while the front-facing one should be 8MP. The G3121, along with the other mid-range phone, codenamed Keyaki, will run on a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, and this leaked version will get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The video gives a decent look at Sony's UI, which looks remarkably familiar to Sony smartphones of old. It's clean and simple to navigate, and appears to be running on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Of course, nothing is certain until Sony reveals all at MWC, which is now less than a month away.