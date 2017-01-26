Sony could go all out at MWC with five new smartphones

A report straight from Japan is claiming Sony will reveal five new smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2017. The five new models will encompass all price brackets, but it would be a surprising move, considering Sony's smartphones can't compete with the likes of Apple or Samsung in terms of sales.

The Japanese report doesn't mention specific model names, but it does have codenames. Yoshino is expected to be the flagship device, with a 3840 x 2160 display, ideal for virtual reality, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 or 6GB RAM and a Sony IMX 400 camera sensor. The BlancBright is expected to come sporting a 2560 x 1440 display, Snapdragon 835 or 653 processor with 4GB RAM and the same IMX 400 camera sensor. Out of the two, the Yoshino can be considered the flagship device, a possible successor to the Xperia XZ. However the BlancBright's specs also put it in the running for that position, meaning the Yoshino could be introduced as a new Premium version.

Moving down the range is Keyaki, with a full HD 1920 x 1080 display, MediaTek Helio P20 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 23-megapixel rear-camera and 16MP front-facing camera. The Hinoki will get the same MediaTek processor, but will take a drop in screen resolution to 1280 x 720. It will receive 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. Finally, at the bottom of the range is the Mineo, although the only information about this device is a claimed $350 price tag, placing it in the lower mid-range category.

There's no word on when we can expect any of these phones. Even though Sony may unveil all five at once in Barcelona, the company may choose a staggered release for them throughout the year. Sony has planned a press conference for Monday 27 February, the first official day of MWC, so we'll certainly hear the company's plans for the year ahead then.