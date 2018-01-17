Sony sends out invites for MWC event, two Xperia phones inbound?

Sony has confirmed it'll attend Mobile World Congress 2018.

It has sent official invites to its press conference. The date and time for your diary is Monday 26 February, with the actual keynote commencing at 8:30am CET (7:30am GMT/2:30am EST). Sony, of course, hasn't said what will be unveiled in Barcelona, but rumours think we'll see two phones: the Sony Xperia XZ Pro and Xperia XZ2.

Keep in mind the company used MWC 2017 to announce the Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XZ Premium. As for this year, the Xperia XZ Pro is expected to feature a 4K screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It'll presumably be powered by a Snapdragon 845, and it might even be the first Sony phone to come with a dual camera on the rear.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is pegged to be a successor to the Xperia XZ1. It might also have a dual camera. Other rumoured features include a 5.48-inch 1920 x 1080 full HD display with HDR, the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. A recently leaked render also showed virtually non-existent bezels.

Speculation on Sony's new flagship smartphones have been around for a while - since the end of 2017 - but it's ramping up now Barcelona's Mobile World Congress is on the horizon. The enormous mobile phonetrade show officially starts on 26 February. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news and previews as it happens.