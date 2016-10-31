Sony will unveil a new series of flagship Xperia phones at MWC 2017

Sony already has a great magnitude of smartphones in its repertoire but that seemingly hasn't stopped the company from wanting to release even more. TechRadar has picked up evidence from the European Economics Commission of two new smartphones, with codenames G3112 and G3121. The codenames are for Xperia phones, but they don't give away what series they'll be when they're launched.

It's likely they'll be Xperia X smartphones, but probably an X2 series, rather than add to the current X lineup. The current lineup comprises the Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XA, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ and Xperia XA Ultra. Adding two more to that would be a little too much.

The two new phones are expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next February, considering it would make the current lineup a year old and previous Xperia releases in 2015 and 2016 have had codenames beginning with E and F.

No other specs, details or features have been leaked or speculated so far, but now we know the phones exist, expect rumours to start popping up.