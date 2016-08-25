Sony Xperia X Compact breaks cover, and you didn't expect that

There's been a lot of talk about Sony Mobile recently. After the ditching of the Z series at MWC and the launch of a new X series, the question of where the next flagship will come from has been the subject of lots of speculation.

We've spent plenty of time pondering what the next Xperia flagship might look like, but now we have another phone in the mix and it's an Xperia Compact model.

Presented by @evleaks, all we have is an image of the handset and the name: Sony Xperia X Compact. We've heard nothing about this phone so far and we have no details of that level it might be pitched at, so all we can use is logic.

Sony has released a number of Compact editions in the past, the most recent being the Xperia Z5 Compact.

Sony Xperia X Compact pic.twitter.com/q2GKddYUqh — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 25, 2016

Typically, the Compact will offer specs that are close to those of the flagship phone that's its namesake. The Z5 Compact, for example, has the same Snapdragon 810, camera and features as the Z5, the difference being the display size.

For the Xperia X Compact, then, we can only surmise that it will be pinned on the Xperia X. That would suggest it's a compact mid-ranger, with a Snapdragon 650, 23MP rear and 13MP front camera. For the display, we can only guess, but 4.6-inches was the size of the last Compact Sony released, with a 720p resolution.

From this image you can't deduce much: it looks entirely typical for a Sony handset, with dedicated camera button, twin front speakers. Judging by the lines on the photo, it might also pick up the slight curves to the edges of the display that the Xperia X offers.

Admittedly, this is all speculation and there's no concrete evidence that this device is even legitimate at this point in time - except for the fact that it's being shared by a reliable source.