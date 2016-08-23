  1. Home
Sony Xperia Nougat updates detailed: Xperia Z5 and a whole lot more

Google made the surprise move of releasing Android 7.0 Nougat to the Nexus masses on Monday, making this one of the earliest public updates in the Android programme.

For those with Sony phones the question will always be when your update will arrive. While Sony hasn't yet confirmed a timeline, the company has come forward and confirmed which Sony Mobile devices will be getting the sweet Android Nougat update:

  • Xperia Z3+
  • Xperia Z4 Tablet
  • Xperia Z5
  • Xperia Z5 Compact
  • Xperia Z5 Premium
  • Xperia X
  • Xperia XA
  • Xperia XA Ultra
  • Xperia X Performance

There's quite a range of devices in that mix, although it mostly covers high-end devices from 2015 and 2016.

There's no mention of some of Sony's lower tier devices, like the C, M or E devices, we're guessing because it's not worth Sony's time to prepare the updates for those handsets – although Sony's mid-range X handsets announced earlier this year do make the cut.

Sony has said that this is a phased update process, and this the timings can't yet be confirmed. As we've seen in the past, it could be another 6 months before updates start arriving on devices.

That's all the news for now, but at least you get to know if you can expect the latest Android update, or not.

