Sony Xperia XA Ultra wants to be the ultimate selfie phone

Sony has announced another addition to its Xperia X family, in the form of the 6-inch XA Ultra.

The Xperia X family was announced at MWC 2016, bringing a range of refreshed designs into the mid-range of Sony's phones. The Xperia XA Ultra moves big, however, keeping the edge-to-edge display of the XA, but bumping it up to 6 inches.

As this is a mid-range handset it hangs on to 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, with Sony still avoiding the more common Quad HD resolution offered by many rivals.

But the story surrounding the Xperia XA Ultra is really one about the cameras and the front camera in particular. The Sony Xperia XA Ultra has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, which it claims is ideal for low-light selfies.

The front camera offers optical image stabilisation and a flash, as well as offering autofocus and HDR. There's been increasing competition on front cameras recently, with HTC also offering OIS and AF on the HTC 10.

But the camera story doesn't stop there, as the Sony Xperia XA Ultra also has a 21.5-megapixel rear camera.

Where the Xperia XA Ultra reveals its mid-range credentials, however, is with the MediaTek MT6755 chipset. This is supported by 3GB of RAM, with 16GB of internal storage, as well as support for microSD cards.

There's a 2700mAh battery which Sony claims will give you 2 days of life, although it sounds a little small for a 6-inch device. This phone does support fast charging however, claiming 5.5 hours of use from 10 minutes on the (optional) fast charger.

The Sony Xperia XA Ultra will be available from July 2016, in black, white or "Lime Gold", along with a range of matching accessories.