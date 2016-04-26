Sony Xperia X and Xperia XA hit the UK with pricing and release date

The Sony Xperia X and Xperia XA mid-range phones are hitting the UK shops with pricing at last. They're here to replace the Xperia Z line once and for all.

The death of Sony's Xperia Z leaves space for the new Xperia X range. While the X Performance is the top model for this range, which is yet to hit the UK, the Xperia X and Xperia XA are mid-range and upper-mid-range smartphones that aim to take on the affordable yet well powered Huawei's of the world.

The Sony Xperia XA will cost from £239 while the Xperia X will be £499, the variation of which is reflected in the specs.

The Sony XA features a 5-inch 720p display, MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage plus microSD expansion. There are 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras plus Android 6.0.1 in the package, which will begin shipping from Amazon on 10 June. This comes in black for £279 or lime gold or white from £239.

The higher end Xperia X has a 5-inch display with 1080p resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The rear features a hybrid autofocus 23-megapixel camera and there's a 13-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. This is expected to ship from 20 May.

US release dates and pricing have not been announced yet.

READ: Sony Xperia X first impressions and Sony Xperia XA first impressions