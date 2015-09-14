Moneypenny and the Sony Xperia Z5 star in James Bond 007 advert: Made for Bond

Naomie Harris reprises her role as Moneypenny in Sony's tie-in Spectre advert, Made for Bond, now available to view on YouTube.

The last few Bond films have been criticised for product placement and Spectre will no doubt be the same, but we've never been that bothered by it to be honest (save for the Ford KA in a Quantum of Solace, ahem). And at least this time around he'll be sporting Sony's flagship smartphone, the 4K Xperia Z5.

That's what the advert suggests, with Moneypenny running around London attempting to secure the device for him. She also utilises the Sony Cybershot RX100 IV in her arsenal of gadgets.

The Made for Bond advert was directed by Danny Kleinman - no stranger to Bond himself. He has directed and designed all but one of the title sequences for the 007 movies since Goldeneye. He is also behind the opening sequence for Spectre.

He also used Sony gear to make the ad, opting to shoot it on a Sony F65 4K camera.

READ: Sony Xperia Z5: A flagship made ordinary (hands-on)

Bond's latest outing will be released in the UK on 26 October, the same day as the world premiere takes place in London. It will be on general release worldwide from 6 November.

The Made for Bond TV commercial will first air in the UK on 1 October.