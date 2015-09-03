Sony Xperia Z5 family: Where can I get them?

Sony is at IFA in Berlin, where it has launched more Xperia smartphones, and network operators are already beginning to announce when those new phones will hit their store shelves.

The new Xperia Z5 range consists of the Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, and Xperia Z5 Premium. The Z5 and Z5 Compact are slated to officially launch in the UK from October, while the Z5 Premium will land the month after that.

Here's everything we know so far about where you'll be able to get them...

O2 has said it will carry the Xperia Z5 when it launches later this year. It also plans to exclusively offer the yellow version of the Xperia Z5 Compact as well as the graphite black version. And you'll be able to pre-order the Z5 Premium in the "near future". The network has not announced any firm release dates at this point.

EE said both the Sony Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact will be available on its 4G network. They'll also be compatible with EE’s Wi-Fi-Calling service. The Xperia Z5 will be available in both graphite black and gold, while the Z5 Compact will only be available in graphite black. Pre-ordering will open up within the next couple of days.

EE also plans to stock the Xperia Z5 Premium when it launches later in the year.

Three will offer both the Xperia Z5 and the Xperia Z5 Compact. The Z5 will be available in black or green, whereas the Xperia Z5 Compact will only available in graphite black. We should know more about pre-ordering soon.

Vodafone said it will stock both the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact, but that's all we know so far.

Carphone Warehouse will be offering the Sony Z5 and Z5 Compact exclusively in white from launch. You will be able to pre-order starting 3 September.

