This is the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact, expect an IFA appearance

The Sony Xperia Z5 Compact appears to have leaked in promotional photos of the handset.

While Sony is expected to unveil its next flagship in the Xperia Z5 at IFA, from 2 September, the Compact hasn't leaked much.

These leaked photos come via Dutch site Tech Tastic which claims this is a promotional shot of the phone.

The handset in the photo looks largely alike to the Xperia Z4 Compact. The placement of the LED flash, for example, shows that OmniBalance design, be it in a new position.

However the side volume rocker and another button appear at the bottom edge of the phone. The round power button has apparently been done away with in favour of a fingerprint scanner.

Rumours suggest that the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact will feature a 4.6 or 4.7-inch screen with meagre 1280 x 720 resolution. It should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor and backed by 3GB of RAM. For that amount of power we'd be surprised if this comes with a 720p display, unless it's very affordable.

There are also rumours of a new camera sensor. Presumably this will be the same as the Xperia Z5, which is rumoured to feature a 20.7-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

IFA starts on 2 September where we expect Sony to unveil the next generation of Xperia smartphones. We'll be there to bring you everything as it happens.

