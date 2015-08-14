Sony Xperia Z5 Plus leaks showing fingerprint reader and potential 4K display

It's that time of year again, with IFA approaching in September, Sony is traditionally getting ready to reveal a new Xperia flagship smartphone.

Now render images of what are claimed to be the Sony Xperia Z5+ have leaked in what appears to be an official presentation slide. The leaked slide first appeared on Chinese blog site Weibo. The codenamed S70+ is expected to be marketed as the Xperia Z5+.

The image of the larger version of the Z5 shows that the design ethos is similar to that of the Z3+. That means the OmniBalance design plus what appears to be an option of three colours: Black, Gold and a new Chrome colour.

Despite the low resolution image, the handset appears to feature the same fingerprint scanner on its side as the Z5 and Z5 Compact leaks revealed.

Previous leaks on the user-agent profile of the device showed a stunning 2160 x 3840 resolution display. That equates to an eye-watering 801ppi. This leak also suggested the Z5+ will run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor.

Sony is expected to reveal its Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact phones at IFA from 2 September. Whether the Xperia Z5+ appears then or at a later date remains unclear.

