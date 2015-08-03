Selfie fans, rejoice: Sony Xperia C5 Ultra is here with 13MP Exmor RS selfie camera

Smartphone manufacturers are starting to up the megapixels on their selfie cameras with more at 5-megapixels than ever. Sony has gone to the next level with its Xperia C5 Ultra packing a 13-megapixel Exmor RS powered selfie snapper with HDR.

But it's not just the selfie camera that's built to impress. In the rear of the C5 Ultra is the same 13-megapixel camera with Exmor RS smarts and HDR.

Expect this to be on the end of many a selfie stick in the near future.

The C5 Ultra features a 6-inch 1080p IPS display with Bravia Engine 2. At that size the resolution is an average 367ppi. But for a mid-range handset these specs are decent.

Under the hood is a 1.7GHz 64-bit octa-core backed by 2GB of RAM. The C5 Ultra will have 4G LTE connectivity and should last two days on a charge, according to Sony.

The Xperia X5 Ultra doesn't appear to offer the usual Sony waterproofing which should be reflected in the price. While pricing hasn't been announced yet a mid-August release date has been shared. This mid range handset is likely to be aimed at emerging markets initially so don't expect to lay hands on it in the UK or US directly.

