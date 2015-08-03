  1. Home
Sony Xperia M5 official: 21.5MP camera and 64-bit octa-core make mid-range powerful

|
Sony has just taken the wraps of its new mid range smartphone, the Xperia M5.

Despite being a handset aimed at the mid range the specs are impressive. 

Power-wise there's a 2GHz 64-bit MediaTek octa-core processor backed by 3GB of RAM. There's also 16GB storage plus microSD expansion. Sony claims the 2,600mAh battery will give two days on a charge.

The screen is a pretty standard 1080p IPS at 5-inch making it 440ppi.

But it's the camera that should impress. This comes with Sony's 21.5-megapixel Exmor RS sensor. The M5 also boasts a 0.25-second Hybrid Autofocus that uses Phase Detection Auto Focus. The result should be fast shutter speed response and contrast detection.

Even the front-facing selfie camera sounds impressive at 13-megapixels with an Exmor RS sensor.

On top of all this the Xperia M5 is also IP65/IP68 dust and water resistant despite capless USB port. At 7.6mm it's thin too.

The Sony Xperia M5 will also come in a dual SIM variant. Available colours should be Black, White and Gold. The handset will launch "in selected countries across emerging markets from mid-August". Pricing has yet to be announced.

READ: Sony Xperia M4 Aqua review: Beautifying the mid-range

