Sony Xperia C5 Ultra with stunning bezel-free display and selfie camera flash leaked

Sony has been the victim of many leaks this last year and now it's Xperia C5 Ultra has joined the list.

The leaked manual of the handset has appeared on Xperiablog where it shows the handset with a stunning bezel-free display. Previous rumours pointed towards this screen and this appears to confirm that.

Also confirmed for the C5 Ultra, codenamed Lavender, is a selfie camera flash – something that's still not prevalent on smartphones.

Other specs include a 13-megapixel rear camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with microSD expansion. The screen is expected to be 1080p and 5.5-inches in size. Under the hood should be a MediaTek MT6752 64-bit octa-core chipset.

The Sony Xperia C5 sounds like it has some impressive attributes and from the leaked picture it looks stunning. So it all really comes down to price.

For what reads like a good mid-range handset with some unique feature we'd expect it to be priced a little above the usual mid-range but less than flagship handsets.

But with smartphones like the OnePlus 2 packing stunning specs for under £300, can this compete? If you're a fan of selfies in the dark and bezel-free screens maybe it really can.

Sony is expected to officially unveil and release the Xperia C5 Ultra in August.

