Sony to launch two flagship handsets at IFA 2015?

Sony is reportedly getting ready to unveil two new smartphones.

According to German website WinFuture, Sony plans to announce these upcoming, high-end smartphones - called Sony Xperia S70 and Sony Xperia S60 - before IFA 2015 in September. The phones are expected to kick off a new Xperia S series, kind of like the Xperia Z, Xperia T, Xperia E, and so on.

The Xperia S60 will be made available in white, black, yellow, and coral colours, while the Xperia S70 will come in white, black, gold, and green. Both are expected to come with 32GB of built-in storage capacity. As for pricing, the Xperia S70 will be the fancier handset and should cost between $853 and $919.

WinFuture has said both phones might show up at an event scheduled for 18 August. If so, that would line up with another report from Phone Arena about the Xperia S series releasing sometime in August.

Apart from memory and pricing, no other details are available. We only know the handsets are rumoured to have flagship-like configurations on board, but Sony hasn't even confirmed their existence thus far.