Could Sony be planning Xperia Z5 launch for September?

Rumours are circulating that Sony might be looking to launch a true flagship model in the Xperia Z5, with September as the timeframe for launch.

Sony's launches in 2015 have been a little confusing. After the Sony Xperia Z3 - which is a great phone - we've had the Xperia Z4 in Japan and the Xperia Z3+ in the rest of the world.

The Xperia Z3+ stumbles a little, not really moving things forward and struggling to keep itself cool. It might not come as a surprise that there's plans for the next device.

The timeframe of September fits with IFA 2015. That's a common Launchpad for devices in the latter half of the year. It's where we normally see Samsung update the Galaxy Note, for example, and Sony often has a big presence at the show, previously using it to launch several mobile devices each year.

There's talk that the Xperia Z5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. Announced at MWC 2015, the SD820 is the next generation, scheduled for the second half of 2015.

That timeframe also fits, and Sony has debuted some Qualcomm chipsets in the past.

When Qualcomm introduced us to the new chipset, one of the hot topics was its support for new fingerprint scanning technology. With Android M supporting fingerprint scanners natively and the launch of Android Pay expected, it makes sense that Sony would be looking to add this tech in too.

However, the source of this rumour isn't declared by Technodify who is reporting on the rumour, so we're taking it with a big pinch of salt until we hear more about it.

One thing we know, however, is that Sony Mobile has, in the past, skipped from one flagship device to another in quick succession, so it's not entirely out of the question.

READ: Sony Xperia Z3+ review