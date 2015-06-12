Sony Xperia Z3+ is now available for pre-order, out 26 June

The Sony Xperia Z3+ is available to pre-order now for those eager to get their hands on it first.

The new flagship smartphone from Sony will be available for pre-order exclusively from Carphone Warehouse, according to the company. Pre-orders begin today with availability in store from 26 June.

The Sony Xperia Z3+ will be available on contract from £32 per month with an upfront charge of £60. The handset will be available in Black, White and Ice Green.

The Sony Xperia Z3+ is the successor to the flagship Xperia Z3. The 5.2-inch, 1080p screen offers 424ppi while the 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 prcoessor shovels out plenty of power.

The Xperia Z3+ comes with Sony's latest 20.7-megapixel camera in the rear with a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The Z3+ is the slimmest of the Xperia's yet at just 6.9mm, making it a meagre 144g. Despite getting rid of the charging port cover the handset is still water and dust proof.

Sony says the battery will last your two days and will charge for a full day's worth of power in just 45-minutes.

While Carphone Warehouse claims the pre-order is an exclusive we expect this is for a limited time only.

