Sony Xperia Android Lollipop rollout begins next month: Is your phone covered?

Sony has just confirmed that its Xperia line of smartphones will get upgraded to Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Although the company only recently started rolling out the Android 5.0 Lollipop update to select devices, such as the Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia ZR, and Xperia Tablet Z, it's already moving onto Android 5.1.

The latest iteration of Lollipop is now expected to release next month. If you're wondering what the update includes and whether it'll land for your Xperia device, we've detailed everything you need to know below.

Google announced the Android 5.1 update in April. The software update is designed to improve your the stability and performance of your device, but it also brings a few new features, such as support for multiple SIM cards, something called Device Protection, and high definition voice on compatible phones.

Android 5.1 also includes the ability to join Wi-Fi networks and control Bluetooth devices from Quick Settings. Check out Google's blog post for more details about the incremental update.

Sony said Android 5.1 Lollipop will start rolling to the Xperia Z range as well as the Xperia C3 and T2 Ultra. The Xperia M2 and Xperia M2 Aqua will also get the update after it has landed for the Xperia Z series.

So, here's the full list of devices:

Xperia Z Series

Xperia Z1 Series

Xperia Z2 Series

Xperia Z3 Series

Xperia ZL

Xperia ZR

Xperia Tablet Z

Xperia T2 Ultra

Xperia C3

Xperia M2

Xperia M2 Aqua

According to Sony, Android 5.1 Lollipop will roll out "starting from July". We'll keep you posted on the progress, because, as with all Android updates, the timing and availability may vary by market or carrier.

Software updates are released over the air at different times.

To check for available updates wirelessly on your device, go to Settings, then About phone, and Software updates. From there, select System updates again. You could also download and install new software using your computer and a USB cable. Check out Sony's support page for more information about updating Xperia devices.