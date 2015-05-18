Bezel-free Sony Lavender smartphone leaks, is this the gorgeous future of phones?

Smartphones without bezels just look better. That's why the latest leaked Sony smartphone, dubbed Lavender, excites us with its bezel-free display.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge arrived to a lot of love because of its ability to look bezel-free at the edges. It seems like this look could be the future of handsets if the latest Sony leak is accurate.

The Sony Lavender, leaked by Upleaks, is part of the E55 series. Not only was an image of the handset revealed but so were the specs.

According to the leak we can expect a "Full HD display" of a size "bigger than Xperia C4" which is a 5.5-inch handset.

There should be a 64-bit MediaTek MT6752 octa-core processor running at 1.7GHz and backed by 2GB of RAM.

The cameras on the rear and front should be the same at 13-megapixels. Dual SIM support will be available in some models and it will all be run by Android 5 Lollipop, reportedly.

The new selfie phone leak does not have any more details but judging from the specs, and the E55 range, we'd expect this to be a mid-range device. Hopefully that edge-to-edge screen won't push the price up, but instead will set a new bar for the quality of more affordable handsets.

