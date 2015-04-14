Sony Xperia Z4 could actually be Xperia Z3 Neo, with even better Z4 still to come

The rumour mill is firing up for Sony with the suggestion that the Xperia Z4, which has been doing the leak rounds, is actually an Xperia Z3 Neo.

The idea behind this leak came from serial leakster @vizileaks which suggests the new Z3 Neo name.

This is exciting as it means all the leaked information so far about the apparent Xperia Z4 may actually be for a lesser phone. This would suggest an even more impressive handset is coming later in the year when Sony does unveil its Xperia Z4 flagship smartphone.

So far leaks for the Z4, which may be the Z3 Neo, have suggested we can expect a 5.1-inch Full HD screen, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor back by 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage plus a 20.7-megapixel camera.

So when can we expect to see the latest smartphone? Sony's next traditional launch event time is at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin which takes place in September. This is still a while off so perhaps the Xperia Z3 Neo will arrive sooner with the flagship Xperia Z4 not appearing until IFA or slightly before.

We were hoping for a 2K screen on the Z4 and the leaks so far suggested 1080p. Perhaps now we can still hold out hope for that high res display on the Z4 when it finally arrives.

READ: This is the Sony Xperia Z4... probably