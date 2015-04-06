This is the Sony Xperia Z4... probably

A trio of hands-on pictures of what is claimed to be the Sony Xperia Z4 have appeared online.

Posted by Greek website In2mobile, the images are off the Sony "E6553" which is listed in the shot showing some of the system details and is apparently the model number of the Z4. This has been mentioned before in relation to the phone, thanks to previously leaked benchmark tests.

The rear camera is shown in one of the pictures and looks similar to the one on the Z3, while the front shot clearly shows icons for a Walkman app and a short link to the PlayStation Network.

With Sony suggesting that some of its rebranded services, such as PlayStation Music, are coming to Xperia handsets as well as its consoles, it's a little fishy that they aren't in evidence in these shots. But perhaps the phone pictured was running an early, prototype build of the final Android-based software.

It does comply with an earlier leaked press shot however.

Other previous leaks have suggested that the Xperia Z4 will be announced soon and will come with a 5.1-inch Full HD screen, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 20.7-megapixel camera.