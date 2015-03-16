Sony starts Android 5.0 Lollipop rollout with Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact

Sony phones currently without the latest version of Android are now getting Lollipop from today. The rollout starts with the Xperia Z3 and Xperia Z3 Compact smartphones and additional handsets will be added to the upgrade list over the coming weeks.

It was revealed late last year that the entire Z series of phones from the manufacturer would receive Android 5.0 in time, tablets too. But it is believed that the Xperia Z2 devices will get the upgrade next.

The first devices to get the over-the-air update are situated in the Nordics and Baltics, but further markets will follow soon after.

Sony will update on timings on Twitter through its @SonyMobileNews account.

Android 5.0 Lollipop will add a large swathe of new features and a refined design to the Xperia Z models, including multi user profiles, Android for Work and better storage control and customisation.

READ: Sony Xperia Z3 review: Third time's a charm

The experience will be blended with Sony's own user interface software.

An update for your specific handset might be dependent on your network too, as some may need to push the upgrade separately.

READ: Sony Xperia Z3 Compact review