Sony Xperia Z4 chassis leak reveals thinner, more streamline design

Pictures of the Sony Xperia Z4 have leaked online, or at least pictures of supposed Xperia Z4 parts.

Sony is known for keeping to an aggressive 6-month cycle when it comes to its Xperia Z flagship series, and so many people have been wondering when the Xperia Z4 might show up. Sony said the smartphone wouldn't debut at Mobile World Congress, and it more recently revealed that we should expect to see the Z4 sometime before September. While we wait for more details, an alleged leak of the Z4’s chassis has surfaced online.

The new images seem to reveal that Sony has maintained its Omnibalance language, but the company has moved a few things around still. The microUSB port has been moved to the bottom and is now capless, for instance. The Xperia Z4 will apparently also have only one port flap, which might contain the microSD and nano-SIM slots, though rumours have suggested Sony will drop support for microSD in the Xperia Z4.

Other changes include: very streamlined sides with minimal port flaps, the microphone being located on the bottom next to the USB port, and the absence of magnetic charging pins, among other things. The Xperia Blog noted that these chassis pictures came from the same source that leaked the alleged front panel pictures of the Xperia Z4 last autumn, indicating this latest batch of images might be legit.

The overall opinion of these photos, if they are indeed not fake, is that the Xperia Z4 will most likely have a 5.2-inch display and that its thickness has been reduced by 1mm. Let us know in the comments what you think.

